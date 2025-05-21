Kevin Stoger News: Seven goal contributions

Stoger scored three times and added four assists during his first season in Gladbach.

Stoger has become a bit of a journey man since making it to the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf. The midfielder played for his fourth club this season and produced more of the same, with seven goal contributions in 1,544 minutes. It wasn't as good as his 16 goal contributions with Bochum last season, though he did this in 1,200 fewer minutes. Stoger should remain a large part of the Gladbach plans for next season.