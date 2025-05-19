Kevin Trapp News: Quiet in win

Trapp recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against SC Freiburg.

Trapp didn't have much to do outside of the goal he conceded on the final day in the Bundesliga. The goalkeeper was the starter when fit for the most part, though rumors of a summer goalkeeping battle between him and Kaua Santos swirled. With Santos (knee) out long-term Trapp seems set to open 2025/26 as the starter.