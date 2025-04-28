Kevin Trapp News: Three saves for win
Trapp recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 win versus RB Leipzig.
Trapp stopped all three of the shots he faced Saturday to come away with a comfortable win and clean sheet. The goalkeeper didn't have much to do, especially after Leipzig went down to 10 players. In the end it was a comfortable win, a clean sheet and a strong return as Trapp gets back to fitness after a long-term injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now