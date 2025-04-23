Kevin Volland News: Will join former club in summer

Volland will leave Union Berlin in the summer to rejoin his former club TSV 1860 Munich in the German third division, the club announced. "Kevin has made an important contribution to the Union - his experience was particularly valuable during a difficult sporting period. We thank him for his commitment and professionalism and wish him every success at 1860 and the best for the future," said Horst Heldt, Managing Director of Men's Professional Football at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Volland will leave Union Berlin after two years at the club and four goals scored across all competitions. He will return to his former club TSV 1860 Munich where his professional career began before moving on to Hoffenheim and Leverkusen and later spending time abroad with Monaco where he scored 39 goals. The German forward has played only 50 minutes this season for Union and will hope to find a second youth at 1860 next season.