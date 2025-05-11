Kevin Zeroli News: Dishes out assist against Udinese

Zeroli (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one clearance and one chance created in 25 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Udinese.

Zeroli made the stat sheet off the bench after skipping the past five matches, as he set up Keita inside the six-yard box while trying to head home a cross. It's his first goal contribution of the season. He could play over Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro or Gaetano Castrovilli if the coach decides to field more youngsters in the last couple of matches. He has logged six shots (one on target), two key passes, one cross (zero accurate) and five tackles (one won) in his last five showings (three starts).