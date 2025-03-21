Keylor Navas News: Signs with Newell's Old Boys

Navas has signed with Newell's Old Boys as a free agent, the club announced.

Navas will play in the Argentina's first league after signing as a free agent in January 2025. The Costa Rican goalkeeper is starting a new challenge in Argentina after a long stint in Europe, where he became one of the best goalkeepers in the world, especially in Madrid, where he built his legacy. He left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as a free agent after limited playing time in his final season.