Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram News: Bags goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Thuram scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bologna.

Thuram scored the opening goal of Sunday's outing, scoring in the ninth minute of the draw. This was his second straight game with a goal contribution, as he saw an assist last outing. He now has four goals and five assists in 33 appearances (24 starts) this season.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
