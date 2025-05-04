Khephren Thuram News: Bags goal
Thuram scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bologna.
Thuram scored the opening goal of Sunday's outing, scoring in the ninth minute of the draw. This was his second straight game with a goal contribution, as he saw an assist last outing. He now has four goals and five assists in 33 appearances (24 starts) this season.
