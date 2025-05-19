Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram News: Eligible for Venezia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Thuram cleared a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Udinese.

Thuram will likely return to the starting lineup in Sunday's contest against Venezia, replacing Weston McKennie (lower leg) or an attacker, as the coach altered the scheme sans him. He has scored and assisted once in his past five appearances, adding five key passes, four crosses (zero accurate), eight tackles (four won) and three interceptions. He has taken a shot in his past six appearances, totaling seven (two on target).

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now