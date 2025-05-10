Khephren Thuram News: Will miss Udinese fixture
Thuram had one shot (zero on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.
Thuram had a subdued performance relative to his recent ones, as he had made the stat sheet twice in a row, and will sit out the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Kenan Yildiz will return to suspension, which will allow the coach to use a more offensive scheme, with Weston McKennie moving to the midfield. Douglas Luiz could also contribute to absorbing his minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now