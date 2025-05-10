Khephren Thuram News: Will miss Udinese fixture

Thuram had one shot (zero on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Thuram had a subdued performance relative to his recent ones, as he had made the stat sheet twice in a row, and will sit out the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Kenan Yildiz will return to suspension, which will allow the coach to use a more offensive scheme, with Weston McKennie moving to the midfield. Douglas Luiz could also contribute to absorbing his minutes.