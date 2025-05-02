Fantasy Soccer
Khiry Shelton headshot

Khiry Shelton Injury: Doesn't train Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Shelton didn't participate in training due to an undisclosed injury and his availability for Sunday's game against the Galaxy might be in jeopardy, according to Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star.

Shelton missed the first three games of the season but has been a regular of late, making five straight starts at right-back and being a steady defensive weapon. However, this latest setback suggests he might be due for another spell on the sidelines.

Khiry Shelton
Sporting Kansas City
