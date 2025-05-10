Khiry Shelton News: On bench Saturday
Shelton (hip) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup against Portland Timbers.
Shelton had been constantly used at right-back before sitting out one match due to injury. His fantasy value comes mostly from defensive stats, as he made 10 interceptions and seven clearances over his previous five MLS starts. Andrew Brody will be at risk of losing his place in the lineup if Shelton regains his usual spot in subsequent fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now