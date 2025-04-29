Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Assists in win

Kvaratskhelia assisted on PSG's lone goal in a 1-0 win over Arsenal Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The winger got open early and set up the goal but he did more with five tackles, three clearances and three shots (one on target). Kvaratskhelia is likely to be rested Saturday with PSG already clinching the Ligue 1 title. He'll be ready to go for the second leg in Paris next Wednesday.