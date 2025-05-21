Fantasy Soccer
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Brace in 3-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Kvaratskhelia scored two goals to go with seven shots (five on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus AJ Auxerre.

Kvaratskhelia scored a brace for the team, bringing his league goal tally to six. It was the 24-year-old's first-ever brace for PSG. Kvaratskhelia had five shots on goal, the most he had in a single fixture this campaign.

