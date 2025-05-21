Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Brace in 3-1 win

Kvaratskhelia scored two goals to go with seven shots (five on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus AJ Auxerre.

