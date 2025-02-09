Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores first goal with Paris

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-1 victory versus Monaco.

Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal for Paris against Monaco on Friday, also marking his first league goal since late October. He attempted four shots, his highest total so far with PSG. While it seemed like he and Bradley Barcola would compete for a starting role on the left flank, Luis Enrique surprised everyone by moving Ousmane Dembele to striker and Barcola to the right wing, leaving the left side to Kvaratskhelia. The adjustment has worked well, as they have contributed to eight goals together in the last two matches.