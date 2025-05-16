Ki-Jana Hoever Injury: Out Saturday

Hoever (groin) is out for Saturday's trip to PSG, per manager Christophe Pelissier.

Hoever isn't an option for Saturday's trip as he struggles with a groin injury. The defender has taken on a significant role at right-back with Auxerre, and is a disappointing loss for the finale. He finishes the season with 30 appearances (26 starts) with one goal and two assists. The right-back was more defensively-minded during his first season in Ligue 1 but still created 24 chances in the rare occasions he got forward.