Ki-Jana Hoever Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Hoever (groin) is out for Saturday's trip to PSG, per manager Christophe Pelissier.

Hoever isn't an option for Saturday's trip as he struggles with a groin injury. The defender has taken on a significant role at right-back with Auxerre, and is a disappointing loss for the finale. He finishes the season with 30 appearances (26 starts) with one goal and two assists. The right-back was more defensively-minded during his first season in Ligue 1 but still created 24 chances in the rare occasions he got forward.

