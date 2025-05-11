Kialonda Gaspar Injury: Banged up in Verona match

Gaspar had 11 clearances, one tackle (zero on) and one interception in 75 in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Verona before exiting due to a right shoulder problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Gaspar had his usual strong and busy display in the back but landed awkwardly on his shoulder and bowed out a few minutes later. He'll be examined in the coming days. The coach picked Tiago Gabriel over Gaby Jean to replace him off the bench. One of the two would start against Torino next Sunday if he couldn't go.