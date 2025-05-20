Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kialonda Gaspar headshot

Kialonda Gaspar News: Dominant against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Gaspar (shoulder) had seven clerances, three interceptions and one block in Sunday's 1-0 win over Torino.

Gaspar was his usual self despite dealing with an achy shoulder and was instrumental in keeping a rare clean sheet and obtaining a crucial victory. He has posted three tackles (zero won), six interceptions and one block in the last five games. He has recorded four or more clearances in seven of his last eight showings, amassing 47.

Kialonda Gaspar
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now