Kialonda Gaspar News: Dominant against Torino

Gaspar (shoulder) had seven clerances, three interceptions and one block in Sunday's 1-0 win over Torino.

Gaspar was his usual self despite dealing with an achy shoulder and was instrumental in keeping a rare clean sheet and obtaining a crucial victory. He has posted three tackles (zero won), six interceptions and one block in the last five games. He has recorded four or more clearances in seven of his last eight showings, amassing 47.