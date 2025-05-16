Kieran Trippier Injury: Unlikely against Arsenal

Trippier (calf) is dealing with a minor injury and is unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash against Arsenal, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Kieran I don't think will be fit for this weekend but again it's not a big injury, a very minor calf problem."

Trippier will probably not be fit to play against the Gunners on Sunday since he is dealing with a minor calf injury. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to see if he can feature in the clash against Everton for the season finale on May 25. Jacob Murphy is expected to continue getting a larger role on the right flank for the time being.