Kike headshot

Kike Injury: Looks to be option despite injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Kike is dealing with an undisclosed injury but still appears to be an option for Wednesday's match against Valencia, accoridng to manager Eduardo Coudet. "He's fine, although things can change from here to the game."

Kike looks to be an option but will still have to be monitored heading into Wednesday's match after suffering an injury. This injury forced him to go unused last contest, but he appears to be training again and fit for the match. That said, he is a regular starter and will likely see a starting role if he is deemed fit.

