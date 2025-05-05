Kike News: Four shots in scoreless draw

Kike recorded four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Kike racked up more than two shots for the fifth time in eight appearances and is up to a total of 20 shots and eight shots on target in that span. This was also his second time in four outings with two shots on target. On the other hand, he has now gone five games without accounting for a chance created. Additionally, he set a season high with three tackles in the draw.