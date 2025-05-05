Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kike headshot

Kike News: Four shots in scoreless draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Kike recorded four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Kike racked up more than two shots for the fifth time in eight appearances and is up to a total of 20 shots and eight shots on target in that span. This was also his second time in four outings with two shots on target. On the other hand, he has now gone five games without accounting for a chance created. Additionally, he set a season high with three tackles in the draw.

Kike
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now