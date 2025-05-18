Kike News: Scores penalty in victory

Kike scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Valladolid.

Kike ended a three-game scoring drought from the penalty spot in the 18th minute of play versus Valladolid. Other than that, the striker won eight of his 18 duels and drew two fouls during the match. He's the team's leader and ninth in the league with 13 goals after 34 games played this season. Considering the same period, he's averaging 1.8 shots (0.8 on target), 5.8 duels won and 0.4 chances created per contest.