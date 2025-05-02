Kike Perez Injury: Scores and subs off against Torino

Perez won two of four tackles and scored a goal to go with one shot and two clearances before leaving Friday's match versus Torino at the 57th minute due to a blow to the head, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Perez broke the deadlock with an attempt from close range after dicing up the defense with a determined run but was forced to exit early due to a kick to the head, after which he stayed down for a few minutes and had to be helped off the pitch. He's poised to undergo some exams and will have until May 12 to recover for the next match against Fiorentina. Cheick Conde substituted for him in this one. Issa Doumbia and Alfred Duncan can also handle the position if need be.