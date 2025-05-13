Fantasy Soccer
Kike Perez headshot

Kike Perez News: Energetic in Fiorentina clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Perez (head) had two crosses (one accurate), two tackles (both won), one chance created and two interceptions in Monday's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

Perez didn't miss time because of a head injury and had his usual gritty display, contributing on both ends. He'll likely continue to have a large role in the last two games. He has launched multiple crosses in four of his last five appearances, totaling 12 (five accurate), scoring once and adding three chances created, seven corners and three interceptions. He has tallied multiple tackles in the last three rounds, racking up eight (six won).

Kike Perez
Venezia
