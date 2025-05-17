Kike Salas Injury: Option after training

Salas (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Real Madrid after training Saturday, accoridng to his club.

Salas looks to be back in the fold for Sevilla after some hamstring issues, as he was able to train fully Saturday. This is good news for the club as they head into the final two games of the season. He is a regular starter in the defense and will likely be called upon to start against the Spanish giants.