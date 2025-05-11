Kike Salas News: Scores again

Salas scored once on five shots (three on target), attempted two crosses (none accurate), two tackles (one successful) and received a yellow card in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Salas scored again for the second game in a row after beating the Celta Vigo keeper off a rebound. The hard-worked goal came in the 97th minute, however, there was not enough time to find an equalizer. The 23-year-old defender also received a yellow card in the 93rd minute for a poor challenge, but will still be available for next week's match versus Las Palmas