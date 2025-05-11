Fantasy Soccer
Kike Salas headshot

Kike Salas News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Salas scored once on five shots (three on target), attempted two crosses (none accurate), two tackles (one successful) and received a yellow card in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Salas scored again for the second game in a row after beating the Celta Vigo keeper off a rebound. The hard-worked goal came in the 97th minute, however, there was not enough time to find an equalizer. The 23-year-old defender also received a yellow card in the 93rd minute for a poor challenge, but will still be available for next week's match versus Las Palmas

Kike Salas
Sevilla
