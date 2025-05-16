Kiko Femenia Injury: Late call against Barcelona
Femenia (calf) will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Barcelona, coach Marcelino said in the press conference.
Femenia will be assessed after the final training session on Saturday and if deemed fit enough he could be available for Sunday's clash against the new Spanish champions. The defender has been an undisputed starter at right back when fit and available and would return directly to the starting XI if he can make the squad on Sunday.
