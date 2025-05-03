Kiko Femenia Injury: Off at halftime

Femenia was forced off at halftime of Saturday's 4-2 win over Osasuna due to an apparent ankle sprain.

Femenia looks to have suffered an injury Saturday, as he was forced off at half with what has been reported as an ankle injury. This will be something to monitor, as he is a regular starter at right-back for the club. He was replaced by Pau Navarro, a possible replacement if he misses more time.