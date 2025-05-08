Fantasy Soccer
Kiko Femenia Injury: Ruled out against Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Femenia (calf) underwent examinations Wednesday which revealed nothing serious in his muscular injury but he will not be available for Saturday's clash against Girona. He is expected to return to team training next week, according to Marca.

Femenia was forced off at halftime of their last contest against Osasuna due to a calf injury which was not serious but will keep him off the pitch until next week. His next chance to feature will come against Leganes on Wednesday. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Pau Navarro expected to start at right back for that game.

