Kiko Femenia Injury: Too early to return
Femenia (calf) trained with the team on Tuesday but won't be available for Wednesday's clash against Leganes, coach Marcelino said in the press conference.
Femenia won't be able to return on Wednesday against Leganes, although he trained with the team on Tuesday. He is in a good position to be available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona. Pau Navarro is expected to replace him at right-back against Leganes.
