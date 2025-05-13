Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kiko Femenia headshot

Kiko Femenia Injury: Too early to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Femenia (calf) trained with the team on Tuesday but won't be available for Wednesday's clash against Leganes, coach Marcelino said in the press conference.

Femenia won't be able to return on Wednesday against Leganes, although he trained with the team on Tuesday. He is in a good position to be available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona. Pau Navarro is expected to replace him at right-back against Leganes.

Kiko Femenia
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now