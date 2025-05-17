Kilian Fischer Injury: Not playing Saturday

Fischer (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against Monchengladbach.

The chances of Fischer playing in this season finale were "tight," according to manager Daniel Bauer during his pre-match press conference Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him sidelined. Fischer ends the season having started in 29 of his 32 league appearances, racking up one goal, 90 clearances, 64 tackles, 39 crosses and 19 interceptions.