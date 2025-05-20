Kiliann Sildillia News: Held to eight starts
Sildillia made 21 appearances (eight starts) during the Bundesliga, scoring twice.
Sildillia lost his role during the Bundesliga campaign, making eight starts and ceding minutes to Max Rosenfelder, especially during the second half of the season. Sildillia has been linked to a move away from the club, though this disappointing season could limit his options as he heads into the final year of his contract.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now