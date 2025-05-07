Kim Min-Jae Injury: Expected to sit out rest of season

Kim (Achilles) is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to his injury and focus his recovery towards this summer's Club World Cup, according to Philipp Kessler of Tz.de.

Kim looks to be done with his 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign after Bayern took home the league trophy, as the defender continues to deal with an Achilles injury. That said, the club seems to be taking a cautious route, not wanting to risk him and instead looking to have him fit for the Club World Cup. He ends his season starting in all 27 of his appearances while notching two goals on seven shots to go along with 35 tackles, 37 interceptions and 87 clearances. Eric Dier, Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey will likely see the starting time in the center of the defense for the final two games of the season.