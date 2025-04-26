Kim Min-Jae Injury: Subbed off due to precaution

Kim (Achilles) was forced off at halftime in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Mainz due to injury, according to Christoph Freund, via Kilian Kreitmair for Abendzeitung Munchen. "He felt his Achilles tendon again. We didn't want to take any risks."

Kim is still feeling discomfort with his Achilles tendon and was forced off at halftime for precaution in Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know his availability for upcoming fixtures. If he has to miss time, Josip Stanisic is expected to get a larger role in the defense.