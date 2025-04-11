Kingsley Coman Injury: Unlikely available Saturday

Coman (foot) is set to train Friday but is unlikely to be available to face Dortmund on Saturday, according to coach Vincent Kompany in the press conference. "Regarding Pavlo and Coman, they will train today and then we'll see. I don't expect changes on the squad [that played against Inter] for tomorrow."

Coman is still recovering from his foot injury and will resume team training Friday but is unlikely to feature in the Klassiker against Dortmund on Saturday. He could be included if deemed fully fit after the final session though his coach sounded pessimistic about that outcome. He is likely targeting a return against Inter Milan for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.