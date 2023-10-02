DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

You might be thinking, "Jack, this sounds perfectly normal!" And it would be had DraftKings posted some better prices. Pricing is soft across the board with particularly poor pricing on Bayern, Man United and Arsenal players. You can play just about any combination of attackers that you'd like. In tournaments, it will be extremely important to make sure that every player in your midfield and forward spots is capable of a 25-plus-point ceiling.

Leroy Sane, FCB at COP ($7,300): Bayern have an implied goal total just under 2.5 against a Copenhagen side that have not been particularly strong in the Danish Superliga. Bayern forwards are all around $2,000 too cheap and it's tough to key in on one option. I chose to highlight Sane since he normally plays 90 minutes and is plenty active from open play with shots and shots assisted. He also might pitch in with set pieces, so I think he'll be a popular cash-game target. Harry Kane ($9,900) is the slates most likely goalscorer and I think he is in consideration in cash games, though he remains a goal-dependent player. Jamal Musiala is way too cheap at $5,900 and Kingsley Coman $7,300 is also a bargain.

You can easily stack the entire Bayern team without sacrificing much value at any of your outfield spots. I won't do that in cash games, but it's tough to scoff at someone who does. They are, in some ways, the benchmark for the slate. If you are going to pivot off Bayern pieces in tournaments, it's important those players can keep pace with them. Fortunately, there are plenty of options to this effect.

Matteo Politano, NAP vs. RMA ($6,500): If you want to roster a forward who takes set pieces in cash games to pair with a Bayern forward, Politano and Angel Di Maria ($7,000) are quite cheap for their roles. The matchup between Inter and Benfica has a lower implied goal total, which might make you favor Politano over Di Maria, but the former is almost guaranteed to be subbed off by the 70th minute. I certainly understand if you prefer to avoid this decision entirely and just play two Bayern forwards in cash.

Where to even begin in tournaments? I've never seen Victor Osimhen ($7,400) or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ($7,500) this inexpensive in Champions League. Manchester United couldn't score against Crystal Palace over the weekend, but Marcus Rashford ($6,200) and Rasmus Hojlund ($6,100) are too cheap for their ceilings in a get-right spot at home to Galatasaray. I worry about Bukayo Saka's fitness ($9,800), but Arteta continues to start him and he continues to perform. He's a great option against Lens, and teammates Gabriel Jesus ($7,000) and Eddie Nketiah ($6,000) are, you guessed it, too cheap for their ceilings.

Joshua Kimmich, FCB at COP ($7,000): I thought I'd have to do a deep dive into the Bayern set-piece situation, as Kimmich has ceded some recent work to Sane. Kimmich took most of the set pieces Sept. 23 against Bochum, while Sane took Bayern's lone corner against RB Leipzig over the weekend. Fortunately, at a combined cost of just $14,300, I am happy to slot Kimmich in with Sane in cash games. I'll capture all the set pieces this way, and Sane and Kimmich can both produce strong scores so that I don't feel like I'm wasting a lineup spot.

Bruno Fernandes, MUN vs. GAL ($9,000): Bruno continues to take a majority share of Manchester United's set pieces, even when Christian Eriksen ($6,000) and Mason Mount ($3,700) are on the pitch with him. He's one of the strongest midfield plays and his price is quite easy to afford. Jude Bellingham ($9,300) has been spectacular for Real Madrid and will be a popular tournament option. I think his price and the presence of Bayern attackers should keep him from being over rostered.

If Politano doesn't start for Napoli, Piotr Zielinski ($6,800) gets a good boost to his projection since he'll more reliably take their set pieces. Luka Modric ($7,400) should take most of Madrid's set pieces if Toni Kroos ($7,200) doesn't start. I'm a bit hesitant to roster a player of Modric's archetype in this type of slate with so many nearby players in better matchups who are more likely to score a goal. Manchester United's Casemiro ($3,700) and Hannibal Mejbri ($3,800) are nice GPP punts should you require one.

Federico Dimarco, INT vs. BEN ($5,800): Every time I write a blurb about DiMarco I feel like I say the same thing. I remark about how annoying it is that he always gets subbed early, then I go onto say that he provides too much attacking value in the 70 minutes he is on the pitch to fade in cash games. I don't think the status quo has meaningfully changed. DiMarco rested over the weekend, so maybe he plays a bit longer than usual against Benfica. I think Giovanni Di Lorenzo ($6,000) can provide a goal or assist. With so much value at the attacking positions, I think di Lorenzo might be an effective pay-up-to-be-contrarian option in GPPs if the chalk lineup template spends up on at most one defender spot.

Sergio Reguilon ($3,700) wasn't officially ruled out by Erik ten Hag, so if he surprisingly starts Tuesday, he's an easy play because of price. In his last start against Burnley, Reguilon had an assist from a corner kick called back by VAR. He's an attacking full-back for a big home favorite and any extra set pieces would be a nice bonus. I'd be fine slotting in Marcos Acuna ($3,900) if Reguilon isn't available and teammate Jesus Navas ($4,200) is always a good option if you are looking for crosses. Noussair Mazraoui ($4,500) gets automatic consideration in this price range by virtue of playing full-back for Bayern, as long as he starts over midfield-only Konrad Laimer ($4,500).

Brice Samba, RCL vs. ARS ($4,000): In large slates, I generally prefer to pay down at goalkeeper, though with soft pricing it will be easier than usual to spend up. Away matches in Champions League are difficult, even for big favorites, so I don't want to force Sven Ulreich or David Raya into my lineups. Just about every match has been difficult for Manchester United, so I am not excited to roster Andre Onana, either. I think Samba has solid save upside and think Lens at home are capable of frustrating an Arsenal squad suffering from fixture congestion and player fitness issues. The fact that I am a Tottenham fan who will be rooting against Arsenal is icing on the cake. (Editor's Note: I am leaving this in so all of the Arsenal fans can attack Jack when Samba allows four goals and doesn't make a save).