Kingsley Coman News: Registers most crosses

Coman generated six crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Coman led the game in crosses, completed 31 passes, and chipped in with two tackles. He featured in 28 matches, starting half of them, and wrapped up the season with nine goal involvements-falling just one short of double digits. Remarkably, he has now won nine league titles in his 10 seasons at the club.