Kingsley Ehizibue News: Completes disqualification

Ehizibue served a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Ehizibue will be available against Monza next Sunday but will face competition from Rui Modesto, who showed well in relief. He has been the top option all season long. He has notched at least one cross and one key pass in four of his last five displays, totaling 13 (six accurate) and six respectively, and notching nine tackles (six won), seven clearances and one shot (one on target).