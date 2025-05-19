Kingsley Ehizibue News: Creates two chances Sunday

Ehizibue registered two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Ehizibue created a team-high two chances in Sunday's loss, his sixth match this season creating multiple. He added two inaccurate crosses on the attack. He put in solid work on the defensive end as he won seven duels, intercepted two passes, made three clearances and won two tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.