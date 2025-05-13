Fantasy Soccer
Ko Itakura headshot

Ko Itakura Injury: Trains after absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Itakura was back in training Tuesday after missing Saturday's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich, accoridng to Jan Lustig of Kicker.

Itakura missed Saturday's contest but made his return to training Tuesday, a positive update for the defender. This is good news, as he will likely be an option Saturday if he continues to train. They will hope he is fit, as that would be an addition of a regular starter for their season finale.

Ko Itakura
Mönchengladbach
