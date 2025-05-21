Ko Itakura News: Consistent Bundesliga starter
Itakura made 31 starts in the Bundesliga, scoring three goals.
Itakura put together a new career-high for minutes, appearances, and starts during his third campaign in the Bundesliga. The defender put together a nearly identical offensive showing to 2023/24, with three goals, 21 shots and seven on target. This time though, the defense was far better, with Itakura earning six clean sheets.
