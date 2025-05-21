Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ko Itakura headshot

Ko Itakura News: Consistent Bundesliga starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Itakura made 31 starts in the Bundesliga, scoring three goals.

Itakura put together a new career-high for minutes, appearances, and starts during his third campaign in the Bundesliga. The defender put together a nearly identical offensive showing to 2023/24, with three goals, 21 shots and seven on target. This time though, the defense was far better, with Itakura earning six clean sheets.

Ko Itakura
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now