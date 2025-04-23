Ko Itakura News: Scores opener in loss

Itakura scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Borussia Dortmund.

Itakura scored the opener in the 24th minute with his third goal in the season. The centerback also led Mgladbach in clearances as usual, but couldn't help them avoid the road loss. He's been an important piece in the squad and started 28 times in 2024-25.