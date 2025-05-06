Koji Miyoshi Injury: Back in team training after setback

Miyoshi (thigh) is back in team training on Tuesday, the club announced.

Miyoshi suffered a setback from his thigh injury in team training at the beginning of last month, ruling him out for several weeks again. He was spotted back in team training on Tuesday morning, suggesting he is likely going to return to the match squad before the end of the season. His next chance to feature will come against Mainz on Saturday, even though he should return to a bench role only, just like the majority of the season.