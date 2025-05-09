Koji Miyoshi Injury: Likely back against Mainz
Miyoshi (thigh) was not listed in the injury report by coach Dieter Hecking and should therefore be available for Saturday's clash against Mainz.
Miyoshi resumed team training this week and is likely back available for Saturday's game after not being listed in the injury report. That said, this is good news since he will be able to build fitness before the pre-season. He should return to a bench role like the majority of the season.
