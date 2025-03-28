Koke Injury: Not available against Espanyol

Koke (leg) will not be available for Saturday's clash against Espanyol, coach Diego Simeone said in the press conference. "Koke will not be available tomorrow. We missed him and it's clear. Hopefully he's available for Barcelona, because he's very important."

Koke has returned to training this week, but the match against Espanyol is too soon for him. He is targeting a return for the Copa del Rey match against Barcelona on Wednesday. The captain is unlikely to be rushed back, as his experience and leadership will be crucial for the end of the campaign.