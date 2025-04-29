Konrad Laimer News: Assists opener in win

Laimer assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Laimer created Leroy Sane's opener in the 27th minute with his third assist in the campaign. The right-back also helped on defense with a season-high five clearances. That was his 26th start in 37 overall appearances.