Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer News: Assists opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Laimer assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Laimer created Leroy Sane's opener in the 27th minute with his third assist in the campaign. The right-back also helped on defense with a season-high five clearances. That was his 26th start in 37 overall appearances.

Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
