Konrad Laimer News: Big role at right-back
Laimer made 29 appearances (19 starts) in the Bundesliga, largely at right-back.
Laimer was originally brought in as another depth option in holding midfield, instead he actually took on the starting job at right-back. It certainly was an unexpected change, but he performed admirably at the role. In the end his versatility is a big part of why Laimer was such a sought-after transfer target.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now