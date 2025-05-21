Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Excellent debut

Koulierakis made 30 appearances (28 starts) during his debut season with Wolfsburg.

Koulierakis's first season with Wolfsburg and first in the Bundesliga was a rousing success. The defender was excellent throughout and even produced a pair of assists. Koulierakis was the top choice center-back in a back three and a back-four and will remain a key part of the starting XI next season.