Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Konstantinos Koulierakis headshot

Konstantinos Koulierakis News: Excellent debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Koulierakis made 30 appearances (28 starts) during his debut season with Wolfsburg.

Koulierakis's first season with Wolfsburg and first in the Bundesliga was a rousing success. The defender was excellent throughout and even produced a pair of assists. Koulierakis was the top choice center-back in a back three and a back-four and will remain a key part of the starting XI next season.

Konstantinos Koulierakis
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now