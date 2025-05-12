Kosi Thompson News: Plays full game
Thompson registered three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against D.C. United.
Thompson created a chance and delivered a strong defensive display with 11 clearances, three interceptions, two tackles and a block. He has started eight of his 10 appearances and racked up 23 clearances, 14 tackles, and seven interceptions over the last five games, contributing to three clean sheets.
