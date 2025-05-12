Fantasy Soccer
Kosi Thompson headshot

Kosi Thompson News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Thompson registered three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against D.C. United.

Thompson created a chance and delivered a strong defensive display with 11 clearances, three interceptions, two tackles and a block. He has started eight of his 10 appearances and racked up 23 clearances, 14 tackles, and seven interceptions over the last five games, contributing to three clean sheets.

Kosi Thompson
Toronto FC
