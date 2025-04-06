Kosta Nedeljkovic News: Eight crosses in first start

Nedeljkovic had one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Hoffenheim.

Nedeljkovic made his first for RB Leipzig since joining the club on loan from Aston Villa. He had a productive match, recording eight crosses and one chance created on the attack. He also won one tackle, made four clearances and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Lukas Klostermann.