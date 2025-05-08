Fantasy Soccer
Kouka Injury: Aiming return against Strasbourg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Kouka (hamstring) is aiming a return for the season finale against Strasbourg, according to Foot Normand.

Kouka suffered a hamstring injury in their last contest that forced him off in the first half and will rule him out for Saturday's game against Marseille. He could be back available next week for the season finale against Strasbourg. Until then, Andre Ayew is expected to start against his former club.

