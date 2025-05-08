Kouka Injury: Aiming return against Strasbourg
Kouka (hamstring) is aiming a return for the season finale against Strasbourg, according to Foot Normand.
Kouka suffered a hamstring injury in their last contest that forced him off in the first half and will rule him out for Saturday's game against Marseille. He could be back available next week for the season finale against Strasbourg. Until then, Andre Ayew is expected to start against his former club.
